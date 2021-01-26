Malta: PM calms fears of vaccine shortage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who dismissed fears that the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines that hit Europe will affect Malta. He said that the government is in touch with EU bodies to ensure that vaccination targets remain on track.

Another story says that Farsons Group denied any link with a controversial junction proposed in Mrieħel, as suggested by Transport Minister Ian Borg in a TV interview. The company said its development projects are in line with permit conditions.

