Malta: PM confident about Moneyval results

The Times follows a political address by the Prime Minister who expressed confidence that the country will avoid being grey-listed by Moneyval. Robert Abela said that the government has taken a series of steps to improve Malta’s anti-money laundering regime.

The paper speaks to the president of the teachers’ union, Marco Bonnici, who said that schools are expected to reopen this week as planned. He said most teachers are reassured about the current Covid-19 situation, but the next few days will be decisive.

