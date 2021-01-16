Malta: PM did not recuse himself from Vince Muscat pardon decision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the Prime Minister did not recuse himself in the Cabinet decision against granting a presidential pardon to alleged Caruana Galizia hitman Vince Muscat. Robert Abela had, in the past, represented a man Muscat is believed to want to implicate.

The paper quotes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who said that a new Bill will make drug tests for police officers compulsory. The minister said that there is zero tolerance for drugs in the disciplined forces.

