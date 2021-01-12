Malta: PM has no problem publishing tax returns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon asks Prime Minister Robert Abela whether he will publish his tax returns. Abela replied that he has already published everything before going on to say that he has no difficulty publishing the information in full.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the recent gains in approval ratings are encouraging but warned for the party to remain grounded. Grech said that the party is investing in young people.

