Before embarking on talks on the second day of the Special Summit which is meeting in Brussels, the PM Robert Abela had a bilateral meeting with the Head of Task Force for Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier.

During the meeting they discussed the importance of close relations between the two countries as well as of safeguarding the interests of the EU.

Source: TVM

Updated 1647

