Malta: PM inaugurates fibre optic cable to Gozo

L-Orizzont reports on the inauguration of the second fibre optic cable to Gozo by Prime Minister Robert Abela. The paper says the €4 million project will increase connectivity and business opportunities in Gozo.
Another story says that the number of people at risk of poverty and social exclusion decreased by 5,000 between 2013 and 2019. The permanent secretary at the Ministry for Social Justice said that severe cases of material deprivation declined by 24,000 in the last six years.
The paper quotes Keith Schembri who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry board that the offshore companies he opened were not intended for business in Malta. He said that information about trusts held locally had been leaked to the PN.
15th December 2020
The Italian government has given Abu Dhabi's biggest sovereign fund a conditional green light to invest in Telecom Italia's (TIM) last-mile network, three sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The planned sale would give Abu Dhabi a...
15th December 2020
Updated 0840 - Newspaper Review
The Times follows the testimony by former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry where he confirmed that he was aware of a data leak from the Electrogas power station in June 2017, four...
15th December 2020
Eleven elderly people with mobility issues died after being trapped in a burning retirement home in the early hours of Tuesday in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains, authorities said.
The fire was reported at about 3 ...
15th December 2020
Russian goalkeeping great Lev Yashin was selected as the best goalkeeper ever, while Frank Beckenbauer was selected as the greatest central defender with full-back duo Cafu and Paolo Maldini on the right and left sided defenders respectively.
Xav...
15th December 2020
President-elect Joe Biden delivered a forceful rebuke on Monday to President Donald Trump's attacks on the legitimacy of his victory, hours after winning the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.
"I...
15th December 2020
Czech restaurants, hotels and indoor sports venues, which reopened from a coronavirus lockdown only two weeks ago, must shut again from Friday in response to a new rise in infections, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.
The Czec...
15th December 2020
The Ministry for Finance and Employment announced the appointment of Mr David G. Curmi as the new Executive Chairperson of Air Malta.The appointment will be effective from the 1st of January, 2021.
In a statement, the Ministry said that Mr Cu...
15th December 2020
The Independent reports on the Caruana Galizia public inquiry sitting during which Keith Schembri said that he had informed Joseph Muscat who the owner of 17 Black was, but he was unsure when he had told the former Prime Minister.
The paper quote...
15th December 2020
The Times quotes a statement by the association of surgeons warning that industrial actions by nurses will have ‘tragic consequences’ for patients. The union of nurses issued directives reducing the number of members in operating theatres.
Anothe...
15th December 2020
