Malta: PM inaugurates fibre optic cable to Gozo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on the inauguration of the second fibre optic cable to Gozo by Prime Minister Robert Abela. The paper says the €4 million project will increase connectivity and business opportunities in Gozo.

Another story says that the number of people at risk of poverty and social exclusion decreased by 5,000 between 2013 and 2019. The permanent secretary at the Ministry for Social Justice said that severe cases of material deprivation declined by 24,000 in the last six years.

The paper quotes Keith Schembri who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry board that the offshore companies he opened were not intended for business in Malta. He said that information about trusts held locally had been leaked to the PN.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...