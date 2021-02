Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government will take a cautious approach to reverse Covid-19 measures. He signalled that safety precautions will likely remain in place in March.

Another story covers a PN presentation on a new vision for energy based on six areas of development ranging from cheaper supply and electrification of transport to the construction of hydrogen-ready infrastructure.

