L-Orizzont reports on a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and the association of catering establishments. ACE president Reuben Buttigieg said that the actions of the government have saved jobs in the industry.

The paper reports that three men aged between 19 and 28 have been arrested after police found them in possession of 23 kilogrammes of cannabis. The accused pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking.

