Malta: PM promises new measures to support jobs

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who admitted that Covid-19 cases have increased but said that the situation is under control. Abela announced that the government will introduce a new set of measures to safeguard jobs.

Another story says that the police are investigating a video on social media showing a young man bullying another by hitting him on the head. Family Minister Michael Falzon said that bullying leaves serious effects on the victim.

