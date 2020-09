Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that both PN leadership candidates ‘lack authenticity’. He said that tax authorities appear to apply different standards to politicians than they do to citizens.

The paper speaks to the director of the Abandoned Animals Association, Rosalind Agius, who called for the criminalisation of bestiality. She said that the act is nothing short of rape of another species.

