Malta: PM says government intends to carry out full term

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that it would be a mistake to focus on a general election at this time. He said the government has a responsibility to lead until the end of its mandate.

The paper reports that authorities in Malta are not following up on recovered Covid- 19 patients to study the longer term effects of the disease. The American Medical Association discovered that one in ten cured patients develops enduring symptoms.

