Malta: PM says he will protect Caruana Galizia public inquiry

The Independent quotes Primes Minister Robert Abela who said he looks forward to the final report by the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, adding that he will protect the process. Abela said the inquiry board should take the time needed without dragging its feet.

Another story says that, in the third quarter this year, Malta registered the second-highest rate of asylum applicants in the EU, with 1,320 applications per million population. The highest rate was recorded in Cyprus.

