In a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, PM Robert Abela said that the time has come to create a European vaccine certificate.

Dr Abela said that the vaccine certificate is an important tool for public health especially in the context of transcontinental travel, and which may also serve in the context of the current pandemic at both a national and European level.

Source: TVM

