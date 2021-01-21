Malta: PM tables construction sector report in parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela tabled an expert report on the construction sector in parliament on Wednesday. Abela’s decision earlier this month not to publish the report received criticism by the family of a victim of a building collapse.

The paper covers the inauguration of the 46th US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. In his address, the new president vowed to heal divisions and stamp out domestic extremism.

