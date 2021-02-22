Malta: PM to discuss rentals plan with parliamentary group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Prime Minister is holding a meeting of the PL parliamentary group today to discuss plans by the government to reform the property rentals laws for contracts drafted before 1995.

Another story reports that within thirty years, elderly people are expected to make one-fourth of Malta’s population. The paper speaks to gerontologist Anthony Agius Decelis who said that Malta has one of the highest rates of active ageing in Europe.

