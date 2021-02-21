Malta: PM to hold urgent parliamentary group meeting tomorrow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that the PL parliamentary group is holding an emergency meeting at Castille on Monday. The paper says that sources believe this is another step towards an early election that could be held towards the beginning of summer.

The paper speaks with a family of four who has been living in a caravan since May because the parents could not keep up with the rent. One of the children said that he does not talk to his schoolmates about the situation.

