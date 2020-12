Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela’s lack of willingness in properly dealing with Rosianne Cutajar following reports on her dealings with Yorgen Fenech.

“The Prime Minister does not have the moral or political strength to take decisions, and this is becoming more evident as the days roll by. He didn’t even have the political strength to order her to suspend herself while investigations are being carried out,” he said.

Source MaltaToday

Updated: 1745

Like this: Like Loading...