Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Court of Justice decided that the Prime Minister’s power to select candidates for the judiciary, selected for eligibility by an independent commission, does not breach the EU law.

The European Court delivered the sentence today in a case that Repubblika organisation filed against the Maltese Government.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...