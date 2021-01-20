Malta: PN activists in District 2 resist reshuffle changes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that members of the PN local committees in the 2nd District have threatened to resign en masse after learning that party leader Bernard Grech intends to remove Stephen Spiteri from opposition health spokesperson.

Another story follows the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech on Tuesday. A report by three psychologists gave advice as to whether self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma can continue testifying but, by court order, the conclusions cannot be made public.

