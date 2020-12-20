Malta: PN announces social dialogue exercise

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument speaks to the Nationalist Party’s outreach chief, Ivan J. Bartolo, and political research president, Martina Caruana, who announced a new consultation exercise with organisations that will inform the PN’s political strategy.

The paper reports on the Christmas message by PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that different political views are crucial to moving the country forward. But different pollical colours, said Grech, do not mean that we cannot live together as one nation.

