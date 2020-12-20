Malta: PN announces social dialogue exercise

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Il-Mument speaks to the Nationalist Party’s outreach chief, Ivan J. Bartolo, and political research president, Martina Caruana, who announced a new consultation exercise with organisations that will inform the PN’s political strategy.
The paper reports on the Christmas message by PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that different political views are crucial to moving the country forward. But different pollical colours, said Grech, do not mean that we cannot live together as one nation.
The Guardian - Brexit uncertainty on top of the usual volume of Christmas traffic have caused huge queues in Kent, with a line of lorries stretching five miles up the M20 as they head for the Channel tunnel.
Many businesses are stockpiling goods...
Britain reiterated on Saturday that it would prefer to leave the European Union with no trade deal rather than compromise its independence while there was no word from Brussels on whether progress had been made after a crucial day of talks.
With ...
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney was isolated from the rest of Australia on Sunday after all of the country's states and territories imposed travel restrictions on its residents as a coronavirus cluster in the city grew to around 70.
The Australian Capit...
(Reuters) - Netherlands will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain detected a new coronavirus strain.
A travel ban will remain in place until Jan. 1, the government said in a statement early Sunday, ...
(Reuters) - A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Iran’s northwest near the Turkish border on Sunday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake in the region of Qotur in Iran's West...
"We can put Malta on the map." A promise which was delivered by Maltese gymnast Tara Vella Clark, who on Sunday will be competing the Beam final at the European Championships which are currently being held in Mersin, Turkey.
SportDesk reports th...
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Russia was responsible for a cyber attack that embedded malicious code inside U.S. government software systems and those of other governments and companies across the...
1522 - Suleiman the Magnificent accepts surrender of the surviving Knights of Rhodes, who are allowed to evacuate. They eventually settle in Malta and become known as the Knights of Malta.
1803 - French flag lowered in New Orleans ...
World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday an international team led by the U.N. agency would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expe...
BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will extend a moratorium on household and business loan repayments until July to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
Posting on his Faceboo...
