In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that, while tourism remains the biggest sector in Malta, it needs to be transformed to offer a top product that attracts higher quality tourism.

The paper reports that three Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours aged 92, 93, and 100, raising the number of total virus fatalities to 248. There are currently over 2,700 active cases with 143 new infections registered on Friday.

