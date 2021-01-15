Malta: PN committee demands more transparency on vaccination process

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes the PN Coviid-19 Action Team who called for more transparency in the government’s vaccination programme. The group said that it is unclear who is coordinating the effort and how the process is being managed.

A second report says that the government parliamentary group is divided over the resignation of Gavin Gulia right after he was sworn in as a representative on Wednesday. The paper says the Prime Minister wants to select the MPs himself.

Another story reports that the number of Covid-19 casualties has risen to 235 after a 65-year-old woman succumbed to the infection on Thursday. More than 2,300 new cases have been registered since the beginning of the year.

