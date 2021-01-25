Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PN conducting socio-economic study in Gozo

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who revealed that the party is conducting a socio-economic study in Gozo to assess the main priorities in the island. The research covers areas including work, health, environmental planning, and sustainable development.

Another story says that the government is not consulting the doctors’ association or the nurses’ union in the process of negotiations with Steward Health Care over the privatised public state hospitals.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: