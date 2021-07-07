Malta: PN demands resignation of MP Rosianne Cutajar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a PN press event calling on MP Rosianne Cutajar to step down following a damning report by the Standards Commissioner. Spokesperson for good governance Therese Comodini Cachia said the Prime Minister is being held hostage by the MP. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/06/prim-ministru-ostagg-ta-rosianne-cutajar-pn/

Another story reports that an inmate lost her life in hospital where she was being treated after attempting suicide in her cell. A PN statement said that the prison system is failing inmates and their families. https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/06/1kemm-iridu-jmutu-aktar-nies-biex-robert-abela-jifhem-kemm-hi-gravi-s-sitwazzjoni-fil-habs-pn/

