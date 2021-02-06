Malta: PN deplores attacks against MP with disability

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon carries a PN statement condemning social media attacks on party MP Kevin Cutajar. The representative from Gozo said that “stupid comments” he received about his disability only serve to strengthen his resolve.

Another story reports on the publication of the Caritas study on a minimum essential budget for a decent living focusing on three low-income household categories. The study does not include expenses such as car maintenance or unsubsidised monthly rent.

The paper asks Family Minister Michael Falzon about concerns by people living in rental properties based on the pre-1995 contracts system. The minister said that this was an old problem that needed attention.

