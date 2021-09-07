Malta: PN expresses concern about de-scaling by businesses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows a PN press conference which said that at least 24 companies ceased operations in Malta have renounced the Maltese license since the FATF grey-listing. The party called for a solid plan to return the country to the whitelist. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/06/24-kumpanija-waqqfu-l-operat-minn-malta-wara-l-greylisting/

The paper quotes a PN statement denouncing the Labour Party following reports that a PL-linked firm was set to receive hundreds of thousands of euros from Yorgen Fenech. The PN said the party in government is above the law. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/06/ras-il-qarnita-tal-korruzzjoni-u-l-hasil-tal-flus-qieghda-propju-fil-kwartieri-laburista/

Another story covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the Majjistral Park. Presenting a set of proposals about the environment, he said that the party wants a balance between development and the conservation of natural open spaces. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/06/in-natura-hija-parti-essenzjali-mill-hajja-taghna-bernard-grech/

