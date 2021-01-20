Malta: PN files complaint against TVM over news omission

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech filed a Broadcasting Authority complaint against TVM for failing to report the court sitting in the case against the Vitals deal. Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat testified in the last sitting on Monday.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who warned that the rental situation is “a ticking time-bomb” and many people risk losing their homes if landlords decide to initiate court cases against their tenants. He urged the government to come up with fair proposals.

