Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that a healthy country cannot be divided all the time and on every aspect of life. Grech was speaking in public on the first day after he came out of quarantine.

Another story reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela has not responded to a challenge by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech to publish his tax declarations from before 2017.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...