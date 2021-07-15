Malta: PN Leader appeals for national unity at General Council

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows an address by PN Leader Bernard Grech at the party’s General Council on Wednesday. He said that the country is facing a series of challenges and that the only solution is for everyone to work together. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/14/l-unika-triq-l-quddiem-hija-li-nahdmu-flimkien-bernard-grech/

The paper reports that the founder of Lovinmalta.com Chris Peregin has join the Nationalist Party. In a statement, the media platform CEO said that the country needs an alternative government that satisfies the aspirations of citizens. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/14/chris-peregin-jinghaqad-mal-partit-nazzjonalista/

