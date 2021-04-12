Malta: PN Leader calls for balanced immigration decisions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that immigration policy should place the national interest first without trampling on the dignity of individuals. Grech said that decisions must be taken seriously.

The paper quotes separate surveys published in the Sunday papers showing a “positive trend” for the Nationalist Party. Leader Bernard Grech recorded his best performance in trust ratings since his election, climbing to 35.8 on a national level.

