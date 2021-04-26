Malta: PN Leader calls for greater maturity in politics

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that politicians are elected to protect workers and investors, not their friends. He appealed for seriousness in politics to build a better country. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/25/flimkien-nistghu-nibnu-malta-ahjar-bernard-grech-kap-tal-pn/

The paper quotes a statement by the hotels and restaurants association demanding that catering establishments are allowed to serve dinner when they reopen on May 10. The association said that opening until late afternoon will not be enough.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...