Malta: PN leader calls for Labour MP’s resignation

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech urging government MP Rosianne Cutajar to step down following accusations of breach of ethics. He said that as long as she held on to the seat, Malta’s reputation would continue to suffer. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/04/sakemm-rosianne-cutajar-tibqa-hemm-se-tkompli-ssir-hsara-lir-reputazzjoni-ta-pajjizna-bernard-grech/

Another story picks up a Facebook post by Rosianne Cutajar declaring her intention to contest the next general election. The MP said that the conclusions of an investigation into her conduct by the Commissioner for Standards are unjust. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/04/mhux-se-jirnexxielkom-se-nzomm-posti-fil-parlament-rosianne-cutajar/

