Malta: PN Leader calls for new corporate tax regime

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party is developing a new tax system that supports local businesses. His comments came during a visit to a furniture factory in Bulebel. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/11/kull-negozju-ghandu-jkollu-sistema-ta-taxxa-gusta-bernard-grech/

Another story says that the victim and the suspected aggressor in a murder in Marsa were identified by the police. The two men, both from Ghana, were involved in a fight over money owed. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/11/omicidju-masa-ragel-maqtul-waqt-argument/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro