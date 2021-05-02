Malta: PN Leader calls for strengthened relations between employers and employees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes a message by PN Leader Bernard Grech to mark the Day of Workers. Grech said that the party’s vision is to make Malta the top country to live and work in by fostering better industrial relations. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/01/irridu-socjeta-li-taghti-valur-lil-kull-xoghol-bernard-grech/

Another story reports that Ivan Barbara, who died of Covid-19 in India on Friday, was cremated in the country. His widow Roseanne and their newly adopted child are expected to arrive back in Malta today. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/01/jigi-kremat-wara-li-miet-fl-indja-bil-covid-19/

The paper publishes an interview with PN spokesperson for tourism, Robert Arrigo, who said that the party’s strategic plan for tourism is built on broad discussions with operators in the sector.

