Malta: PN Leader calls on Prime Minister to put country’s reputation first

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the Prime Minister has a responsibility to protect Malta’s reputation, urging him to take the necessary steps to verify claims about a Cabinet minister by self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat.

Another story reports the death of four Covid-19 patients on Wednesday, raising the number to 361 since the start of the pandemic. The victims, a woman aged 84 and three men aged 62, 68, and 83, were all being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

