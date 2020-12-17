Malta: PN Leader calls out Prime Minister over inquiry comments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the Prime Minister’s criticism of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry board is not only misplaced, but dangerous too. Grech accused Robert Abela of trying everything to stop the truth from coming out.

Another report says that the number of Covid-19 victims rose to 180 on Wednesday after three more patients, aged between 75 and 90, died at Mater Dei hospital.

