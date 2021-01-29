Malta: PN Leader denounces government for marring national reputation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that Malta’s damaged reputation harms everyone. He accused the government of “sinking” the country’s name and called on the public to work together to restore Malta’s standing.

Another story says that a report by Transparency International placed Malta in a group of 22 countries with the worst performance in the latest Corruption Perception Index. The paper says that the perception of corruption has risen since Robert Abela became Prime Minister.

