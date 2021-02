Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and the Chamber of Commerce. Grech said that Malta’s economy needs to start preparing now for life after the pandemic.

The paper says that a change in the monitoring process of the vaccine roll-out in the last days, has led to the waste of 50 doses. Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed the occurrence during a press conference.

