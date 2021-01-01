Malta: PN leader expects revival in 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who anticipates a ‘year of renaissance’ following the disruption of the pandemic in 2020. In his message for the new year, Grech offered his condolences to families who lost loved ones to Covid-19.

The paper carries an interview with a graduate from the San Blas drug rehabilitation programme who said she now looks forward to the rest of her life, despite the challenges. Speaking about her past drug abuse problem, the woman says that she has ‘chosen to live’.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...