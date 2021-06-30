Malta: PN Leader in urgent meeting with social partners

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says the PN Leader Bernard Grech is holding an urgent meeting with the council of economic and social development to discuss the FATF greylisting. Grech said that politicians and social partners need to work together to overcome the challenge. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/29/bernard-grech-se-jindirizza-lill-imsiehba-socjali-fil-laqgha-ta-ghada-tal-mcesd/

The paper says that Prime Minister Robert Abela has not responded to the challenge by the Opposition Leader to denounce his predecessor, Joseph Muscat. Bernard Grech said in parliament that Muscat’s actions cast a long shadow over Malta. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/29/robert-abela-jibqa-ma-jichadx-lil-muscat/

