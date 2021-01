Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and the Chamber of SMEs. Grech said that the generation of wealth is successful when the economy is founded on a fair society.

Another story says that the number of active Covid-19 cases climbed to more than 2,600 as 193 new infections were registered on Friday. On the same day, an 89-year-old patient died from the virus, raising the number of total casualties to 236.

