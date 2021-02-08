Malta: PN leader promises revised energy-buying rates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party has a strategy for clean energy generation and pledged that a Nationalist government would buy power produced by households at the same price that ARMS charges per unit.

Another story quotes survey results by Malta Today showing that the difference in trust ratings between the Opposition Leader and the Prime Minister has narrowed down to 6.6 points, registering an increase for the former and a decrease for the latter.

