Malta: PN Leader raises concern about claims implicating Chris Cardona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on Bernard Grech’s reaction to allegations that former minister Chris Cardona was implicated in plans to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia. The PN Leader raised questions about links between the government and organised crime.

Another story says that the past week registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 1,400 new infections and twelve victims. Another 10 patients are currently in intensive care.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...