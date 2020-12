Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the PN’s women wing presented gifts to Dar Merħba Bik which welcomes victims of domestic abuse. The delegation was led by party leader Bernard Grech who said that abuse can no longer be accepted by society.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the Prime Minister’s inaction on the case involving junior minister Rosianne Cutajar shows that Cabinet members can still walk away with impunity.

