Reading Time: < 1 minute

Adrian Delia has warned against Malta ceding its sovereignty in any agreement it may reach with the US as he lambasted the government for failing to consult with the Opposition.

The Nationalist Party leader said it was worrying that Robert Abela’s government was being forced into a Status of Forces Agreement because the country risked failing the Moneyval test.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1734

Like this: Like Loading...