Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech by the editor-in-chief of The Malta Independent. Grech said that transformation of the country must begin with the renewal of the Nationalist Party.

Another story reports on a fatal traffic accident on Sunday morning which claimed the life of a 19-year-old driver and injured a passenger. The teenager crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Rabat and was certified dead on the spot.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...