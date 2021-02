Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a visit to companies in Gozo by PN Leader Bernard Grech on Friday and reports positive feedback by the business community about the energy proposals announced by the party this week.

Another story follows a press conference addressed by UĦM CEO Josef Vella who said that agreements signed by the Health Ministry for the government to absorb Steward Healthcare workers at the start of the year were not honoured.

