Malta: PN Leader wants more powers for the Auditor General

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the General Auditor. Grech said that the National Audit Office is instrumental to the country’s democracy and said that the law needs to be revised to strengthen the Auditor’s role.

Another story follows the compilation of evidence against the alleged hitmen in the Caruana Galizia murder. Witness Melvin Theuma said he was convinced that Yorgen Fenech was the mastermind behind the killing.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...