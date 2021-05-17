Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that truth prevailed in the case of MP Toni Bezzina who was cleared of corruption charges. Grech asked what was holding the Prime Minister back from acting on allegations levelled at Cabinet ministers. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/17/il-pn-jemmen-li-fl-ahhar-mill-ahhar-il-verita-dejjem-tirbah-bernard-grech/

The paper reports that the police are investigating claims that that sitting minister Carmelo Abela was involved in an attempted heist on the HSBC bank headquarters in 2010. Sources say that the minister was called in for questioning. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/16/il-pulizija-terga-tiftah-l-investigazzjoni-fil-konfront-ta-carmelo-abela/

