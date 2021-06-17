Malta: PN Leader writes to international anti-money laundering body

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with an open letter by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the Financial Action Task Force, assuring delegates that an alternative government would rebuild Malta’s reputation as a top financial services centre. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/16/ll-pn-se-jibqa-jiddefendi-l-interessi-ta-malta-bernard-grech/

Another report covers the launch of PN policy proposals focusing on healthcare in Gozo. The party is promising a new MRI service, wider chemotherapy treatment, and homes for the elderly in five localities among other proposals. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/16/servizzi-tas-sahha-eccellenti-ghall-ghawdxin-fghawdex-stess/

